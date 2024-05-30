News & Insights

ADICON Holdings Unveils Board Structure

May 30, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

ADICON Holdings Limited (HK:9860) has released an update.

ADICON Holdings Limited has announced the current composition of its board of directors, including the executive director, non-execuctive directors, and independent non-executive directors, along with their respective roles in the various committees of the board. Key board members include Mr. GAO Song as CEO, Ms. YANG Ling as Chairwoman, and a diverse group of directors overseeing the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Strategy Committees.

