ADICON Holdings Unveils Board Structure

ADICON Holdings Limited (HK:9860) has released an update.

ADICON Holdings Limited has announced the current composition of its board of directors, including the executive director, non-execuctive directors, and independent non-executive directors, along with their respective roles in the various committees of the board. Key board members include Mr. GAO Song as CEO, Ms. YANG Ling as Chairwoman, and a diverse group of directors overseeing the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Strategy Committees.

