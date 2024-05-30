ADICON Holdings Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

ADICON Holdings Limited (HK:9860) has released an update.

ADICON Holdings Limited announced all resolutions proposed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, were approved by shareholders, including re-elections and appointments to the board, auditor re-appointments, and authorization for share repurchases and additional share issuances. Notably, resolutions to re-elect non-executive directors Ms. YANG Ling and Mr. LIN Jixun, appoint Mr. ZHOU Mintao, and re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditor received near-unanimous support. The company also secured mandates to repurchase up to 10% of its shares and to issue additional shares not exceeding 20% of the total issued shares.

