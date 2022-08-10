Adicet Bio Posts Wider Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) reported a second quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders of $22.5 million, or a net loss of $0.56 per share, as compared to a net loss of $10.9 million or a net loss of $0.34 per share, a year ago. R&D expenses were $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $10.6 million, prior year.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.45, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Chen Schor, CEO at Adicet Bio, said: "We are particularly pleased with the positive clinical data from our lead product candidate ADI-001 presented at ASCO in June, and the Fast Track Designation by the FDA. We are excited to report that we are currently enrolling patients to dose level 4 and are on track to potentially initiate at least one pivotal study during the first half of 2023."

Cash and cash equivalents were $260.6 million as of June 30, 2022. The company expects that current cash and cash equivalents of $304.3 million, adjusted for sales agent fees from the at-the-market transaction, will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses into the first half of 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.