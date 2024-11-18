Adicet Bio opens enrollment for ADI-270 phase 1 clinical trial in ccRCC

The company states: “Adicet Bio (ACET) announced the opening of enrollment for the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ADI-270 in patients with metastatic/advanced clear cell renal cell carcinom, or ccRCC.” “Solid tumors represent one of the highest unmet medical needs in oncology and have yet to benefit from the breakthroughs observed with CAR T cell therapies in hematologic malignancies. Emerging data from ADI-270, our armored allogeneic ‘off the shelf’ gamma delta 1 CAR T cell therapy targeting CD70 positive cancers, have shown potential in addressing this gap,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At the recent ASGCT conference, we presented preclinical data in which ADI-270 demonstrated significant tumor infiltration, resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, and potent activity via CAR and innate-mediated targeting, highlighting its potential for treating solid tumors. We look forward to enrolling patients and anticipate sharing preliminary clinical data from the trial in the first half of 2025.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ACET:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.