Adicet Bio, Inc Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Adicet Bio, Inc (ACET) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$15.81 million, or -$0.47 per share. This compares with -$8.96 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adicet Bio, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$15.81 Mln. vs. -$8.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.47 vs. -$0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.42

