Adicet Bio, Inc Q4 loss drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Adicet Bio, Inc (ACET) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$29.49 million, or -$0.69 per share. This compares with -$29.88 million, or -$0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adicet Bio, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$29.49 Mln. vs. -$29.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.69 vs. -$0.72 last year.

