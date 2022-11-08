Adicet Bio, Inc Q3 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Adicet Bio, Inc (ACET) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$22.0 million, or -$0.53 per share. This compares with -$14.01 million, or -$0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Adicet Bio, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$22.0 Mln. vs. -$14.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.53 vs. -$0.44 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.