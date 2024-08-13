Adicet Bio, Inc Q2 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Adicet Bio, Inc (ACET) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$29.90 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$32.40 million, or -$0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adicet Bio, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$29.90 Mln. vs. -$32.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.33 vs. -$0.75 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.