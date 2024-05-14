Adicet Bio, Inc Q1 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Adicet Bio, Inc (ACET) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$28.02 million, or -$0.35 per share. This compares with -$30.88 million, or -$0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Adicet Bio, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

