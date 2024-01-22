News & Insights

Adicet Bio Commences Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock

January 22, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) said that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock.

The purchase price of each pre-funded warrant will equal the price per share at which shares of common stock are being sold to the public in this offering, minus $0.0001, which will be the per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant.

In addition, Adicet intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares sold at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

