Adicet (ACET) Stock Rallies 130% in a Month: Here's Why

Adicet Bio ACET, a clinical-stage company, develops “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cell therapies with novel mechanisms of action for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The company’s lead product candidate, ADI-001, is an investigational allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell therapy targeting CD20. It is currently being evaluated in a phase I study for the treatment of relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Over the past month, shares of Adicet have skyrocketed 130.4% compared with the industry’s 4.9% rise. The massive uptick in the stock price was fueled by the corporate update provided by the company earlier this month, discussing strategic priorities for 2024. The press release also reiterated several important upcoming milestones for the company in 2024.



The ongoing phase I GLEAN study of ADI-001 is evaluating the candidate in adult patients diagnosed with B-cell malignancies who have either relapsed or are refractory to at least two prior treatment regimens. The primary objectives of the study are to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of ADI-001. It also includes determining the optimal dose of the candidate as a monotherapy.

Based on positive clinical response and safety data reported by Adicet from the GLEAN study in June 2023, the company believes in ADI-001’s potential as a treatment for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

Per the press release, ACET is currently focusing on enrolling MCL patients in the early-stage study of ADI-001 at dose level 4. The company is gearing up with the intent to advance ADI-001 to a potentially pivotal study in MCL patients under an accelerated approval pathway.

Adicet expects to provide a clinical update from the treatment of additional MCL patients who are being enrolled in the GLEAN study with ADI-001 in the second half of 2024.

In December 2023, the company’s investigational new drug application (IND) for ADI-001 in lupus nephritis was cleared by the FDA. Following the IND clearance, the company is planning to initiate an early-stage study to assess the safety and efficacy of ADI-001 in lupus nephritis.

A clinical update from the phase I study evaluating ADI-001 for lupus nephritis is expected in the second half of 2024. Furthermore, Adicet also expressed its intentions to expand into additional autoimmune indications soon.

The company also reported that it has received positive feedback from a pre-IND meeting with the FDA for another candidate, ADI-270, which is currently in the pre-clinical stage. ADI-270 isan investigational allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell therapy targeting CD70.

Adicet expects to file an IND application for ADI-270 in the second quarter of 2024, seeking clearance to begin a clinical study of ADI-270 in patients with renal cell carcinoma.

In the same press release, the company also stated that it expects its cash and cash equivalents in hand as of Dec 31, 2023, to fund current and planned operations into the second half of 2025.

