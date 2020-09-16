US Markets

ADIB signs memorandum of understanding with Israel's Bank Leumi

Saeed Azhar Reuters
DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD has signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel's no. 2 lender Bank Leumi LUMI.TA to explore areas for future cooperation in the United Arab Emirates, Israel and other international markets.

The deal is intended to open new business and trade opportunities for customers, and support individuals travelling to Israel or businesses looking to benefit from access to new market, ADIB said in a statement.

Israel and the UAE on Tuesday signed an historic agreement to normalise ties.

