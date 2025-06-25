Adial Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreements with Cambrex and Thermo Fisher for AD04 Drug Production and FDA Submission

Adial Pharmaceuticals signs agreements with Cambrex and Thermo Fisher for AD04 drug production and NDA submission for Alcohol Use Disorder.

Quiver AI Summary

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced the execution of agreements with Cambrex and Thermo Fisher Scientific to support the production of its investigational drug AD04, aimed at treating Alcohol Use Disorder. These collaborations will facilitate the completion of clinical trials and the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA. Cambrex will provide the ondansetron drug substance, while Thermo Fisher will manage the manufacturing services necessary for clinical and registration batches. The partnerships emphasize the importance of selecting experienced contract manufacturers capable of meeting both clinical timelines and future commercial demands. Adial's CEO, Cary Claiborne, highlighted that these agreements are critical for advancing the company's Phase 3 trial preparations, reflecting confidence in the chosen manufacturers' ability to consistently supply their needs. AD04 is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent that has shown promise in reducing heavy drinking in prior studies, and it may also have potential applications for other addictive disorders.

Potential Positives

Adial Pharmaceuticals has secured agreements with established contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) Thermo Fisher and Cambrex, ensuring robust support for the production of AD04, which is critical for upcoming clinical trials and NDA submission to the FDA.

The collaboration with Cambrex and Thermo Fisher leverages their expertise in drug substance and product manufacturing, which enhances the overall credibility and feasibility of Adial's production capabilities for their lead investigational drug targeting Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

The press release highlights the strategic significance of these agreements in achieving timely clinical development milestones and regulatory compliance, which are essential for the advancement of AD04 toward commercialization.

Potential Negatives

Concerns regarding the ability to successfully complete the upcoming clinical trials and achieve regulatory approvals, as emphasized by the numerous risks and uncertainties mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

The reliance on contract manufacturers (Thermo Fisher and Cambrex) raises questions about the company's control over production timelines and quality, which could impact the NDA submission and overall development process.

The company's statement regarding "recent tariff implications for our industry" suggests potential supply chain vulnerabilities that could affect operational costs and product availability.

FAQ

What is the agreement between Adial Pharmaceuticals and Cambrex?

Adial Pharmaceuticals has signed an agreement with Cambrex to provide the drug substance Ondansetron HCL under an FDA-approved Drug Master File.

What role does Thermo Fisher play in Adial's development of AD04?

Thermo Fisher is collaborating with Adial as the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization for AD04, providing manufacturing services for clinical and registration batches.

What is AD04 and its intended use?

AD04 is a lead investigational drug aimed at treating Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients through serotonin-3 receptor antagonism.

What clinical trials are Adial Pharmaceuticals planning for AD04?

Adial is preparing for Phase 3 registrational studies of AD04, focusing on its efficacy in treating Alcohol Use Disorder prior to an NDA submission.

Why are CDMO capabilities important for Adial Pharmaceuticals?

CDMO capabilities are crucial to ensure timely production and regulatory compliance for AD04, meeting both clinical trial needs and eventual commercial demands.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ADIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ADIL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Scope of Agreement with Cambrex to Provide Ondansetron HCL Drug Substance Under FDA Approved Drug Master File









Scope Of Agreement With Thermo Fisher to Provide Manufacturing Services Including Demonstration, Clinical, Registration And Validation Batches of AD04 for US Clinical Trials And NDA Submission







GLEN ALLEN, Va., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (



NASDAQ: ADIL



) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced the recent execution of agreements for the production of AD04 (0.33 mg ondansetron tablets), supporting both the completion of upcoming clinical trials and the planned New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in the US. AD04 is the Company’s lead investigational genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of AUD in heavy drinking patients.





The strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific as the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for AD04 Drug Product, and Cambrex, a drug substance CDMO and supplier of Ondansetron API, has begun and is already seeing results in completion of the demonstration batches required prior to the conduct of the registration and clinical batches. The importance of choosing CDMOs with both drug substance development and manufacturing capabilities with successful track records was a key element to the signing of the agreements. The agreements include all phases of manufacturing for both the clinical supplies needed to conduct the upcoming clinical studies for AD04, as well as the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) module documentation required for the submission of the NDA to the FDA.





Cary Claiborne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adial commented, “As our readiness in planning the future Phase 3 registrational study program for AD04 continues, these agreements with Thermo Fisher and Cambrex are another key component in our planning for the upcoming conduct of the AD04 clinical trial program and to meet our requirements for the FDA. The combination of Thermo Fisher and Cambrex makes for a strong collaboration for Adial in our quest to develop AD04 for the treatment of AUD. Choosing a contract manufacturer which can meet our timelines for starting the clinical program is paramount. It was important for the CDMOs to be on sound financial footing, but also to have drug substance manufacturing as well as drug product manufacturing in the US to meet the eventual commercial demands of AD04 given recent tariff implications for our industry. It is equally important to have confidence in the drug substance manufacturer and their ability to consistently supply the needs of Adial. We believe these relationships will be invaluable as we move forward with the initiation of our Phase 3 trials.”







About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions and related disorders. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company’s ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the Company’s companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at



www.adial.com



.







About Cambrex Corporation







Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services.





With over 40 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, liquid-phase peptide synthesis, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com





For more information, please visit



www.cambrex.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the upcoming clinical trials and the planned NDA submission to the FDA for the treatment of AUD in the US, developing AD04 for the treatment of AUD, meeting the eventual commercial demands of AD04, the relationships with CDMOs being invaluable the Company moves forward with the initiation of Phase 3 trials and the potential of AD04 to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our ability to pursue our regulatory strategy, our ability to advance ongoing partnering discussions, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, our ability to develop strategic partnership opportunities and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund our research and development activities, our ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of our product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.







Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





David Waldman / Alexandra Schilt





Tel: 212-671-1020





Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.