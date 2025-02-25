News & Insights

Adial Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA's Positive Feedback On AD04 In Vitro Bridging Strategy

(RTTNews) - Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Tuesday that it has received positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA regarding its proposed in vitro bridging strategy for AD04, a drug being developed for the treatment of addiction disorders.

The FDA has confirmed that Adial's proposed strategy, which utilizes data from the AD04-103 study and in vitro dissolution data to demonstrate equivalence between AD04's planned commercial formulation and the reference product, meets the necessary bridging requirements for the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

The company is now moving forward with the manufacturing of clinical supplies in preparation for its upcoming Phase 3 clinical program in 2025. If successful, AD04 has the potential to become a breakthrough treatment for addiction-related disorders.

Cary Claiborne, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals, emphasized the significance of this regulatory milestone, stating that it brings the company closer to delivering a new therapeutic option for addiction treatment.

Currently, ADIL is trading at $1.00 up by 35.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

