Adial Pharmaceuticals Extends CEO Cary Claiborne’s Tenure

Adial Pharmaceuticals has extended its CEO Cary Claiborne’s tenure with a new three-year employment agreement effective from December 5, 2024. The revised terms include a higher bonus target, set at 50% of Claiborne’s base salary contingent on meeting specific objectives, and stock options for 350,000 shares under the company’s equity plan, vesting over 36 months.

