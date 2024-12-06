News & Insights

Adial Pharmaceuticals Extends CEO Cary Claiborne’s Tenure

December 06, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( (ADIL) ) has shared an announcement.

Adial Pharmaceuticals has extended its CEO Cary Claiborne’s tenure with a new three-year employment agreement effective from December 5, 2024. The revised terms include a higher bonus target, set at 50% of Claiborne’s base salary contingent on meeting specific objectives, and stock options for 350,000 shares under the company’s equity plan, vesting over 36 months.

