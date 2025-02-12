Adial Pharmaceuticals Awarded U.S. Patent For Genotype-Specific Treatment Of Opioid Disorders

(RTTNews) - Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for addiction and related disorders, on Wednesday announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent, number 12,221,654, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 11, 2025.

This patent expands the company's intellectual property covering methods for diagnosing and treating substance use disorders using a genotype-specific approach.

The patent specifically covers a method for identifying patients with a TT genotype of the serotonin transporter gene (SLC6A4, rs1042173) and treating them with AD04, the company's investigational drug.

This personalized treatment approach is aimed at individuals suffering from opioid dependence, opioid abuse, alcohol dependence, and related conditions.

CEO Cary Claiborne highlighted the importance of this patent, noting it aligns with Adial's commitment to developing targeted, genetically-informed treatments that could offer more effective solutions for addiction, including opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, and other drug dependencies.

AD04 has already shown promise in clinical trials for alcohol use disorder and is believed to have potential for broader applications in addiction treatment.

This patent marks a significant milestone in Adial's ongoing efforts to develop precision medicine solutions for addiction.

