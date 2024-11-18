Adial Pharmaceuticals Advances AD04 with Promising Study Results

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( (ADIL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Adial Pharmaceuticals has completed a significant pharmacokinetics study for its lead drug AD04, aimed at treating Alcohol Use Disorder, revealing promising results that support its upcoming Phase 3 trials. The study, involving 30 healthy volunteers, demonstrated that AD04 can be taken with or without food, with ondansetron exposure increasing proportionally with dosage. This advancement aligns with FDA requirements and enhances the company’s strategy for regulatory approval, potentially widening treatment applications to other addictive disorders.

