Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Price Target Increased by 241.67% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) has been revised to 20.91 / share. This is an increase of 241.67% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 476.03% from the latest reported closing price of 3.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adial Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADIL is 0.00%, a decrease of 37.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 2,510K shares. The put/call ratio of ADIL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manchester Capital Management holds 1,202K shares representing 98.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 276K shares representing 22.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing a decrease of 50.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADIL by 62.55% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 203K shares representing 16.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 180K shares representing 14.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing a decrease of 23.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADIL by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 137K shares representing 11.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company's landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.