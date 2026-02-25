Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Price Target Increased by 1,099.98% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:ADIL) has been revised to $26.52 / share. This is an increase of 1,099.98% from the prior estimate of $2.21 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 981.21% from the latest reported closing price of $2.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adial Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 19.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADIL is 0.00%, an increase of 126.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 431.59% to 3,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,554K shares representing 229.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 220K shares representing 19.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares , representing an increase of 34.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADIL by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 156K shares representing 14.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADIL by 42.87% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 122K shares representing 10.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 89.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADIL by 509.73% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 66K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.