Adial Pharma Says Purnovate's PNV-6005 Reports Positive Data In Treating Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) announced Tuesday that Purnovate, Inc., a subsidiary of Adial, achieved positive in-vivo data from its study with mice treated with Purnovate's PNV-6005 as a potential treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases.

PNV-6005 is a selective adenosine 2A receptor agonist designed to have anti-inflammatory properties and protective effects against colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).

In the study, PNV-6005 demonstrated statistically significant effect against both primary study endpoints, which are pre-clinical endpoints expected to indicate potential efficacy against ulcerative colitis in humans.

Specially, PNV-6005 significantly prevented weight loss as compared to the control group (greater than 50% inhibition of weight loss). It also significantly prevented colon damage as evidenced by reduction of shortening of colon lengths in the PNV-6005 treated group (almost total prevention), as well as a decrease in inflammation as assessed histologically.

