Markets
ADIL

Adial Pharma Says Purnovate's PNV-6005 Reports Positive Data In Treating Ulcerative Colitis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) announced Tuesday that Purnovate, Inc., a subsidiary of Adial, achieved positive in-vivo data from its study with mice treated with Purnovate's PNV-6005 as a potential treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases.

PNV-6005 is a selective adenosine 2A receptor agonist designed to have anti-inflammatory properties and protective effects against colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).

In the study, PNV-6005 demonstrated statistically significant effect against both primary study endpoints, which are pre-clinical endpoints expected to indicate potential efficacy against ulcerative colitis in humans.

Specially, PNV-6005 significantly prevented weight loss as compared to the control group (greater than 50% inhibition of weight loss). It also significantly prevented colon damage as evidenced by reduction of shortening of colon lengths in the PNV-6005 treated group (almost total prevention), as well as a decrease in inflammation as assessed histologically.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADIL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular