Adial Pharma Announces $4 Mln Private Placement; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - dial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1.42 million shares of its common stock, series A warrants to purchase up to 1.42 million shares of common stock and series B warrants to purchase up to 1.42 million shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $2.82 per share and accompanying warrants, in a private placement.

In Friday regular market trading, ADIL was trading at $2.26 down $0.54 or 19.56%.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 24, 2023.

The series A and the series B warrants will have an exercise price of $2.82 per share and will become exercisable on the effective date of stockholder approval for the issuance of the shares upon exercise of the warrants (or payment of $0.125 per share).

The series A warrants will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance and the series B warrants will expire eighteen months from the date of issuance.

The company expects that the gross proceeds from the private placement will be about $4 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses.

The company noted that it plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses, working capital and to support regulatory and clinical activities related to AD04, its lead investigational drug product for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.