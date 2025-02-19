Adial Granted New U.S. Patent Expanding Genetic-Based Approach For Addiction Treatment

(RTTNews) - Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent No. 12,226,401 expanding its genetic-based approach to treating and diagnosing alcohol use disorder or AUD and other drug dependencies.

The patent focuses on identifying genetic markers in patients with alcohol or opioid-related disorders, allowing for more personalized treatment plans using AD04, the company's investigational drug.

The genetic markers include specific genotypes in the HTR3B and HTR3A genes, which help tailor treatment based on a patient's unique genetic profile.

This approach aims to optimize treatment effectiveness and minimize risks, providing a potential breakthrough in addiction therapy by addressing the root causes of alcohol and opioid dependence at a molecular level.

Cary Claiborne, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals, stated, "This patent advances our genetic-based approach to treating addiction, offering personalized solutions to improve effectiveness and provide new options for those struggling with alcohol and opioid dependence."

Currently, ADIL is trading at $0.77 down by 1.30%.

