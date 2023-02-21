World Markets

ADIA weighs bid for 2 bln stg stake in UK's Associated British Ports - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

February 21, 2023 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by Aarati Krishna for Reuters ->

Adds ADIA's statement

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is among the parties considering a bid for a 34% stake in Associated British Ports that could be valued at about 2 billion pounds ($2.42 billion) or more, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Stonepeak Partners LP and British Columbia Investment Management Corp are among the other investors interested in the stake being sold by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deliberations are in the early stages, the report said, adding that other suitors, including existing shareholders, could also emerge.

Associated British Ports, British Columbia Investment Management, Stonepeak, CPPIB and ADIAall declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8256 pounds)

(Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Janane Venkatraman)

((Aarati.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

