ADI vs. ALAB: Which AI Semiconductor Stock is a Better Buy?

Analog Devices ADI and Astera Labs ALAB are two prominent players in the AI semiconductor space, offering solutions that are crucial for AI data centers and high performance computing (HPC). Both companies have been key beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, which has driven strong demand for its analog and embedded chips used across data centers, industrial customers and automotive markets.

As the demand for analog and embedded chips supporting AI and HPC is likely to remain strong, ADI and ALAB are well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. However, from an investment point of view, one stock offers a more favorable outlook than the other right now. Let’s break down their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuation to determine which stock offers a more compelling investment case.

The Case for ADI Stock

Analog Devices’ data center and Automated Test Equipment are on steep growth trajectories. Adoption of higher-voltage architectures, mainly 48V and 54V, and vertical power is expanding its serviceable market, while DC power control and multiphase controllers enable efficient GPU and CPU power regulation.

Optical connectivity is another tailwind as AI networking shifts toward optical circuit switching. ADI’s precision control and monitoring solutions help improve bandwidth density and reduce cost per bit. Analog Devices’ industrial sectors have grown more than 40% in the first half of fiscal 2026 while still running below prior cycle highs, with lean channel inventories.

In fact, ADI’s communications accounted for 15% of second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues and rose 79% year over year and 22% sequentially to $554.7 million, driven by AI infrastructure buildouts. Analog Devices’ data center now accounted for more than 75% of Communications revenues and was up more than 90% year over year, with similar growth across both the optical and power portfolios.

To address the growing data center requirements, ADI offers a portfolio that includes power management technologies, optical and high-speed connectivity solutions, and energy optimization products designed to improve the performance and efficiency of next-generation data centers. ADI experienced record bookings across its B2B markets.

Management reported that the demand signals remain constructive, supporting expectations for continued strong growth in the third quarter and beyond. Communications, including data center, is an above-corporate-average-margin business, which can lift profitability as it scales. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for ADI’s earnings growth show an increase of 59% in fiscal 2026. Estimates have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



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The Case for ALAB Stock

Astera Labs is benefiting from the accelerating demand for AI infrastructure, which is driving robust growth across its product portfolio and positioning the company for further upside. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, ALAB reported revenues of $308 million, up 14% sequentially and 93% year over year.

The company benefits from strong growth in UALink, an open-standard scale-up connectivity protocol designed to address the increasing demands of AI infrastructure. In the first quarter of 2026, ALAB collaborated with UALink Consortium to publish the new UALink 2.0 specification, introducing advanced capabilities such as In-Network Compute, confidential computing and multi-path routing while preserving its foundational memory-semantic model.

The company’s leadership in high-speed connectivity, expanding product portfolio and deep customer partnerships position it to capture a growing share of the AI infrastructure market. ALAB recently announced a major expansion of its operations in Taiwan and its Cloud-Scale Interop Lab. This expansion will speed up the deployment of rack-scale AI infrastructure.

The move improves the company’s engineering, operations, quality and technical support. It also boosts collaboration with key partners, including Advanced Micro Devices, Arm, Intel, NVIDIA, and leading Taiwan ODMs such as GIGABYTE, Ingrasys, Inventec, Quanta Cloud Technology, and Wiwynn. Given these tailwinds, ALAB is experiencing tremendous growth in both top and bottom lines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALAB’s 2026 revenue and earnings growth suggests an increase of 80% and 59%, respectively. Earnings estimates have remained unchanged for the past 30 days.

Despite its growing portfolio and partnerships, ALAB faces intense competition from Marvell Technology, Cisco and Credo in AI infrastructure. Marvell Technology’s new AI switch silicon, Cisco’s surging AI infrastructure business and raised outlook, and Credo’s DustPhotonics acquisition, strengthening its optical interconnect portfolio, could challenge ALAB’s growth prospects in the expanding AI connectivity market.



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Stock Price Performance and Valuation of ADI & ALAB

Year to date, ALAB shares have rallied 117.5% compared with the appreciation of 54% in ADI shares.

YTD Performance Chart



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ADI is trading at a forward sales multiple of 12.88X, above its median of 10.61X over the past year. ALAB’s forward sales multiple sits at 34.18X, significantly above its median of 24.13X over the past year.

Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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Conclusion: ADI vs. ALAB

While Astera Labs offers exceptional growth potential driven by AI infrastructure spending, its premium valuation and intensifying competition from larger networking and connectivity players make the stock relatively riskier at current levels. In contrast, Analog Devices combines strong AI-driven momentum with a diversified business model spanning industrial, automotive and communications markets, providing greater earnings stability and resilience across cycles. ADI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while ALAB has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.