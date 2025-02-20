ADI Q1 Earnings Beat: Will a Strong Guidance Lift the Stock?

Analog Devices ADI reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.63 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. The bottom line came at the higher end of management’s guidance but declined 6% year over year

Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.86%.

Analog Devices’ first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $2.42 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and came in line with management’s guidance.

While the consumer end market delivered a strong performance, the persistent weakness in the industrial, communications and automotive sectors has resulted in a 3.6% year-over-year decline in the top line.

However, the better-than-expected financial results prompted Analog Devices to provide optimistic guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Its second-quarter top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line matched the same.

The strong outlook is likely to boost ADI’s share price, which already surged 27.6% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry's return of 4.6%.

Analog Devices’ Q1 Details

Stronger-than-expected performance in the consumer market was suppressed by softness in three other segments — industrial, communications and automotive.

Industrial: This end market generated revenues of $1.08 billion (accounting for 44% of the total revenues), which fell 10% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 million.

Communications:Revenues from the market were $289.86 million (12% of revenues), which decreased 4% from the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $273.3 million.

Automotive: Revenues from the market summed up to $732.5 million (30% of revenues), down 2% from the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $744.9 million.

Consumer: The market generated revenues of $323 million (13% of revenues), reflecting 19% growth from the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $309.7 million.

The adjusted gross margin contracted 20 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 68.8%. The adjusted operating margin was 40.5% in the reported quarter, which contracted 150 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Analog Devices’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Feb. 1, 2025, cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $2.72 billion, up from $2.36 billion as of Nov. 2, 2024.

The long-term debt was $6.61 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025, slightly lower than $6.63 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Analog Devices generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $1.13 billion and $977.8 million, respectively, in the first quarter.

During the first quarter, it repurchased shares worth $160 million and paid $456 million in dividends.

ADI Offers Strong Q2 Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2025, management expects net sales of $2.50 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.47 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 14.5%.

The company anticipates a non-GAAP operating margin of 24.2% (+/- 160 bps).

Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.68 (+/-10 cents) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pinned at $1.68 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year rise of 11.3%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, ADI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Celestica CLS, CrowdStrike CRWD and Akamai Technology AKAM are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. While CLS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRWD and AKAM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for CLS’ 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 31 cents to $5.67 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a 6.78% year-over-year increase. CLS shares have risen 251.2% in the past year.

The consensus mark for CRWD’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $3.74 per share over the past 60 days, indicating a 21% year-over-year increase. CRWD shares have gained 39% in the past year.

The consensus mark for AKAM’s 2025 earnings has been revised downward by a penny to $6.76 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a 6.78% year-over-year decline. AKAM shares have declined 7.5% in the past year.

