ADI Partners With India's Tata Group: How Should You Play the Stock?

Analog Devices ADI recently announced its strategic alliance with Tata Group to advance the semiconductor ecosystem in India and leverage its products in Tata applications like electric vehicles and network infrastructure.



This collaboration is expected to be mutually beneficial and is a significant step in establishing a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India for domestic and global consumption.



Tata Electronics, Tata Motors and Tejas Networks signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ADI to enhance strategic and business cooperation and explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in India.

Strategic Partnerships to Boost ADI’s Prospects

ADI’s recent collaboration with Honeywell HON to digitize commercial spaces without replacing existing wiring, reducing costs and downtime is a noteworthy development.



Analog Devices announced a strategic partnership with Flagship Pioneering to speed up the development of a fully digitized biological world.



Analog Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Analog Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Analog Devices, Inc. Quote

It teamed up with Taiwan Semiconductor TSM to secure long-term wafer capacity via Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing. This partnership, while ensuring a stable chip supply and facilitating rapid scaling and increased output to meet customer needs can be a game changer for ADI.



ADI’s partnership with SambaNova Systems to rapidly deploy their enterprise-scale generative AI platform for enabling customer success might be a plus.

Analog Devices Suffers From Stiff Competition

Despite having a strong partner base, macroeconomic challenges remain a concern. Geo-political tensions and recessionary fears are major negatives.



ADI faces stiff competition from players like Texas Instruments TXN, which is also making efforts to integrate generative AI capabilities into its products.



On a year-to-date basis, ADI has underperformed TXN, which gained 17.7%.



ADI shares have plunged 12.1% year to date against the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 19.4%.



In the first half of fiscal 2024, ADI reported revenues of $4.67 billion, down 36% from the year-ago period. This underperformance can be firmly pointed toward the softness in the industrial, communications and automotive end markets.

ADI’s Q4 Guidance Positive

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, ADI expects revenues of $2.40 billion (+/- $100 million), up 4% sequentially at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.41 billion, indicating a fall of 11.4% year over year.



ADI anticipates a non-GAAP operating margin of 41% (+/- 100 bps).



The company expects non-GAAP earnings to be $1.63 (+/- $0.10) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.63 per share, suggesting a decline of 18.9% year over year.

Zacks Rank and Valuation

ADI shares currently have a stretched valuation, as suggested by a Value Score of D.



Analog Devices stock is trading with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 10.86X compared with the industry’s 7.78X.



ADI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), implying that investors should wait for a favorable entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

