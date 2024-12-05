News & Insights

ADI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

December 05, 2024

In trading on Thursday, shares of Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $216.81, changing hands as low as $215.42 per share. Analog Devices Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADI shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Analog Devices Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ADI's low point in its 52 week range is $180.17 per share, with $244.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $216.03. The ADI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

