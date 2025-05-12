ADI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $215.19, changing hands as high as $225.49 per share. Analog Devices Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADI's low point in its 52 week range is $158.65 per share, with $247.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $223.67. The ADI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.