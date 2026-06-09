ADI Climbs 77.4% in a Year: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Analog Devices ADI shares have climbed 77.4% in a year, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 43.5%. The rise in stock price is due to the restoration of investors’ confidence in a broad-based recovery in ADI’s industrial segment and AI-related data center demand, driving higher utilization and a favorable mix.

ADI 12-Month Performance Chart



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The rise in stock price has resulted in ADI trading at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 12.54X, much above the broader sector’s 6.59X. This overvaluation is further supported by Zacks Value Score of D.

ADI Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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Given the dynamics, investors are wondering if it is the right time to invest in ADI stock. Let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals and financials to know if it is the right time to buy, sell or retain the ADI stock.

ADI Rides on Industrial and Data Center Demand

Analog Devices’ industrial segment represented 50% of second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues and increased 56% year over year and 20% sequentially to $1.80 billion, with all Industrial businesses up sequentially and year over year, led by aerospace and defense, ATE, ETM and the broad market.

ADI’s data center and ATE are on steep growth trajectories. Adoption of higher-voltage architectures, mainly 48V and 54V, and vertical power is expanding its serviceable market, while DC power control and multiphase controllers enable efficient GPU and CPU power regulation.

Optical connectivity is another tailwind as AI networking shifts toward optical circuit switching. ADI’s precision control and monitoring solutions help improve bandwidth density and reduce cost per bit. Analog Devices’ industrial sectors have grown more than 40% in the first half of fiscal 2026 while still running below prior cycle highs, with lean channel inventories.

ADI’s portfolio of high-performance sensing, signal chain, power management and connectivity supports the shift toward digital factories and next-generation robots across semiconductor fabs, biopharma and data centers.

Communications accounted for 15% of second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues and rose 79% year over year and 22% sequentially to $554.7 million, driven by AI infrastructure buildouts. Analog Devices’ data center now accounted for more than 75% of Communications revenues and was up more than 90% year over year, with similar growth across both the optical and power portfolios.

ADI Protects Its Margins Amid Rising Competition

Analog Devices’ competitors include Texas Instruments TXN, STMicroelectronics STM and NXP Semiconductors NXPI. Texas Instruments competes with ADI in analog, digital and mixed signal chains, precision sensing and power management for consumer electronics products. NXP Semiconductor is one of the leading solution providers of analog and mixed-signal chips serving mobile, connectivity and consumer applications, serving front-end, power management and mixed signal for consumer devices, especially in mobile and IOT markets.

Texas Instruments serves the auto market with its analog sensors, power ICs, in-vehicle networking/signal chain and driver assistance electronics. STMicroelectronics competes with ADI with its sensors, such as MEMS and inertial, analog front ends, interface ICs, and microcontrollers. Although intense competition from major players pushed ADI to increase its research & development and sales & marketing spending at double-digit rates, the company’s strong revenue growth has helped protect its margins.

Despite strong competition, a rise in operating expenditure and capital expenditure, Analog Devices' margins expanded. ADI’s profitability has been improving in the past several quarters. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ADI expects a reported operating margin of approximately 39% (+/-150 bps) and an adjusted operating margin of about 49% (+/-100 bps). ADI’s adjusted earnings are expected to be $3.30 (+/-$0.15) per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.26, indicating year-over year growth of 50%. Estimates for third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



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Conclusion: Buy ADI Now

While the elevated valuation could lead to near-term volatility, ADI’s leadership in analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, exposure to secular growth trends such as AI, automation and digital industrialization, and strong execution make the stock attractive for investors with a long-term investment horizon. Given these factors, we suggest that investors should invest in this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.