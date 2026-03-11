ADI Climbs 14% in 3 Months: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Analog Devices ADI shares have jumped 14.1% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry’s appreciation of 8.1% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 2.1%.

ADI Three-Month Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given this outperformance, investors are left wondering if it is the right time to buy ADI stock. Let’s discuss the fundamentals in detail and uncover the investment opportunity in Analog Devices.

ADI Experiences Growth Across All Segments

ADI’s industrial and communication segments have been growing on the back of AI-driven infrastructure demand for the past four quarters. ADI’s industrial segment was driven by traction in automatic test equipment systems, which benefited from the demand for AI chips, broadening ADI’s strong position in the System on Chips and memory test markets.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, ADI’s industrial, communications, consumer and automotive showed year-over-year growth of 38%, 63%, 27% and 8%, respectively. In the communications segment, Analog Devices is experiencing strong demand for electro-optical interfaces with 800G moving toward 1.6T, precision power management, protection and monitoring.

ADI’s data center business has been growing in double digits year over year for the past four quarters. The company expects AI-driven advancements, including the development of more capable and content-rich humanoid robots, to create significant long-term growth opportunities and further strengthen ADI’s position in the robotics market.

Given these tailwinds, Analog Devices expects revenues of $3.5 billion (+/- $100 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.51 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 33%.

ADI Protects Its Margins Amid Rising Competition

Analog Devices' margins are expanding despite the rise in operating expenditure, capital expenditure and strong competitive pressure from companies. ADI’s first-quarter 2026 gross margin was 71.2%, up 140 basis points sequentially and 240 basis points year over year. The company’s operating margin was 45.5%, up 200 basis points sequentially and 500 basis points year over year.

ADI’s competitors include Texas Instruments TXN, STMicroelectronics STM and NXP Semiconductors NXPI. Texas Instruments competes with ADI in analog, digital and mixed signal chains, precision sensing and power management for consumer electronics products. NXP Semiconductor is one of the leading solution providers of analog and mixed-signal chips serving mobile, connectivity and consumer applications, serving front-end, power management, and mixed signal for consumer devices, especially in mobile and IOT markets.

Texas Instruments serves the auto market with its analog sensors, power ICs, in-vehicle networking/signal chain, and driver assistance electronics. STMicroelectronics competes with ADI with its sensors, such as MEMS and inertial, analog front ends, interface ICs, and microcontrollers. Although intense competition from major players pushed ADI to increase its research & development and sales & marketing spending at double-digit rates, the company’s strong revenue growth has helped protect its margins.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.83, indicating year-over-year growth of 53%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADI’s 200-Day and 50-Day SMA Suggest Bullish Trend

ADI’s shares are trading above the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend.

ADI 200-Day and 50-Day SMA Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Buy ADI Stock Now

Analog Devices is benefiting from strong AI-driven demand across industrial and communication markets, driving robust revenue growth and expanding margins. Despite rising competition, its strong execution and positive earnings outlook support continued momentum. With bullish technical indicators and solid fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears well-positioned, making the stock an attractive buy for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

