News & Insights

Stocks

Adherium’s Hailie Platform Chosen for AstraZeneca Trial

May 23, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Adherium Limited has announced a significant partnership with AstraZeneca, which will see its Hailie Smartinhaler platform deployed in a clinical trial, marking a strategic move to enhance patient care through high-tech monitoring of respiratory diseases. The deal, valued at $1.1 million over three years, highlights Adherium’s role as a key player in digital health solutions for respiratory conditions, providing tools for clinicians and patients to track medication usage and improve treatment outcomes.

For further insights into AU:ADR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.