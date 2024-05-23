Adherium’s Hailie Platform Chosen for AstraZeneca Trial

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Adherium Limited has announced a significant partnership with AstraZeneca, which will see its Hailie Smartinhaler platform deployed in a clinical trial, marking a strategic move to enhance patient care through high-tech monitoring of respiratory diseases. The deal, valued at $1.1 million over three years, highlights Adherium’s role as a key player in digital health solutions for respiratory conditions, providing tools for clinicians and patients to track medication usage and improve treatment outcomes.

For further insights into AU:ADR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.