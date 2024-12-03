Adherium Partners with Tenovi to Boost Remote Monitoring

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Adherium Ltd. has partnered with Tenovi to enhance remote monitoring for patients with chronic respiratory diseases by integrating its Hailie® Smart inhalers with Tenovi’s Cellular Gateway technology. This collaboration aims to improve medication adherence, reduce healthcare costs, and offer scalable solutions for patient and payor programs in the U.S. market. The partnership leverages Tenovi’s technology to provide real-time health data, simplifying connectivity and data management for healthcare providers.

