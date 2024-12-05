News & Insights

Adherium Partners with AMC Health for Respiratory Care

December 05, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Adherium Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with AMC Health to enhance digital health solutions for respiratory patients, using Adherium’s Hailie® technology. This collaboration aims to empower patients to manage asthma and COPD through medication reminders and real-time monitoring, providing healthcare providers with critical insights for better care management. The partnership is expected to significantly expand AMC Health’s COPD and asthma programs, highlighting Adherium’s commitment to improving respiratory health outcomes.

