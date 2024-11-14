Adherium Limited Unveils Amended Constitution and Health Innovations

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Adherium Limited, a leader in digital health solutions, has announced the approval of its amended constitution by shareholders. The company’s innovative Hailie® platform, which aids in monitoring respiratory medication usage, continues to support patient management globally. Adherium’s solutions aim to enhance healthcare providers’ understanding of respiratory disease through comprehensive data integration.

