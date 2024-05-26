Adherium Limited Issues New Unquoted Securities

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Adherium Limited, a company listed under the ASX issuer code ADR, has announced the issue of 340,039,981 unquoted securities, specifically options expiring on June 30, 2025. These securities will be issued on May 27, 2024, as part of a transaction previously announced and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX.

