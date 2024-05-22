Adherium Limited Closes Successful Share Offer

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Adherium Limited has successfully closed its non-renounceable entitlement offer, raising $6.8 million through the issuance of approximately 340 million new shares and options. The offer, underwritten by MST Financial Services Pty Ltd, saw a subscription shortfall that will be placed with the underwriter and selected investors. The funds raised will support Adherium’s growth as a leading digital health solutions provider in connected respiratory medical devices.

