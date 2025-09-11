ADF Group Reports Lower Net Income And Revenue In Q2, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO), Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter. Net income was $0.9 million, or $0.03 per share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2025, compared with $16.0 million, or $0.51 per share, a year earlier.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, net income was $9.6 million, or $0.34 per share, down from $31.3 million, or $0.98 per share, in the prior-year period.

Second-quarter revenue totaled $53.0 million, compared with $74.9 million last year. For the six-month period, revenue declined to $108.5 million from $182.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA saw a decline for the first half of 2025 with $14.1 million, compared with $48.0 million a year ago.

DRX.TO is currently trading at 8.50 CAD down 1.02 CAD, or 10.71 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.