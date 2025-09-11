Markets

ADF Group Reports Lower Net Income And Revenue In Q2, Stock Down

September 11, 2025 — 11:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO), Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter. Net income was $0.9 million, or $0.03 per share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2025, compared with $16.0 million, or $0.51 per share, a year earlier.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, net income was $9.6 million, or $0.34 per share, down from $31.3 million, or $0.98 per share, in the prior-year period.

Second-quarter revenue totaled $53.0 million, compared with $74.9 million last year. For the six-month period, revenue declined to $108.5 million from $182.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA saw a decline for the first half of 2025 with $14.1 million, compared with $48.0 million a year ago.

DRX.TO is currently trading at 8.50 CAD down 1.02 CAD, or 10.71 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

