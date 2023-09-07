News & Insights

ADF Group Inc. SV Q2 Income Climbs

September 07, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ADF Group Inc. SV (DRX.TO) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$10.542 million, or C$0.32 per share. This compares with C$5.426 million, or C$0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to C$80.215 million from C$66.382 million last year.

ADF Group Inc. SV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$10.542 Mln. vs. C$5.426 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.32 vs. C$0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$80.215 Mln vs. C$66.382 Mln last year.

