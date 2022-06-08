ADF Group Inc. SV Q1 sales increase

(RTTNews) - ADF Group Inc. SV (DRX.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter of C$4.256 million

The company's earnings totaled C$4.256 million, or C$0.13 per share. This compares with C$4.395 million, or C$0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.0% to C$68.008 million from C$50.387 million last year.

ADF Group Inc. SV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$4.256 Mln. vs. C$4.395 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.13 vs. C$0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$68.008 Mln vs. C$50.387 Mln last year.

