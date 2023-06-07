News & Insights

ADF Group Inc. SV Q1 Profit Advances

June 07, 2023

(RTTNews) - ADF Group Inc. SV (DRX.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$5.371 million, or C$0.16 per share. This compares with C$4.256 million, or C$0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to C$80.271 million from C$68 million last year.

ADF Group Inc. SV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$5.371 Mln. vs. C$4.256 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.16 vs. C$0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$80.271 Mln vs. C$68 Mln last year.

