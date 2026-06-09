ADF Group Inc. SV Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - ADF Group Inc. SV (DRX.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$12.03 million, or C$0.42 per share. This compares with C$8.74 million, or C$0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 78.8% to C$99.26 million from C$55.52 million last year.

ADF Group Inc. SV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$12.03 Mln. vs. C$8.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.42 vs. C$0.30 last year. -Revenue: C$99.26 Mln vs. C$55.52 Mln last year.

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