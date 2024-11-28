News & Insights

Adex Mining Extends Loan Maturities with Great Harvest

November 28, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Adex Mining (TSE:ADE) has released an update.

Adex Mining Inc. has extended the maturity dates of its existing loans with major shareholder Great Harvest Canadian Investment Company until January 2027. The loans, which total several million dollars, maintain an interest rate of 8% and allow for early repayment without penalty. This extension reflects ongoing collaboration and financial adjustments between Adex and its primary investor.

