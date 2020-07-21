Adevinta To Buy EBay Classifieds Group For About $9.2 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) and Adevinta ASA entered into a definitive agreement for eBay to transfer its Classifieds business to Adevinta for a total consideration valued at about $9.2 billion.

As part of the deal, eBay would receive $2.5 billion in cash and about 540 million Adevinta shares, which would represent an equity stake of about 44% based on the number of Adevinta's outstanding shares, as of the end of the second quarter, and a ~33.3% voting stake.

Related to the transaction, Schibsted has agreed with Adevinta to acquire eBay Classifieds' Danish entity and therefore leading marketplaces in Denmark, DBA.dk and Bilbasen.dk, once the transaction between eBay and Adevinta closes.

