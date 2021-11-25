US Markets
EBAY

Adevinta Q3 growth lags as car ads take a hit

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis

Norway's Adevinta, the world's largest classified ads company, posted on Thursday a smaller-than-expected rise in its third-quarter revenue, hampered by weakness in the autos segment, which it said will continue into next year.

OSLO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Norway's Adevinta ADEA.OL, the world's largest classified ads company, posted on Thursday a smaller-than-expected rise in its third-quarter revenue, hampered by weakness in the autos segment, which it said will continue into next year.

Adevinta's July-September revenue rose 6% year-on-year to 386 million euros ($432.74 million), lagging analysts' average forecast of 406 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

A shortage of semiconductors has constrained global car production this year, hampering sales and, in turn, advertising. Adevinta's German unit Mobile.de saw a 3% revenue decline in the third quarter, compared to last year.

Adevinta's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 7% year-on-year to 127 million euros in the third quarter, lagging the 136 million euros expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

The company on Thursday set a goal of growing by 15% in the mid-to-long term following its recent $13 billion takeover of eBay's EBAY.O classified ads unit, but this would not be met next year.

"In 2022, assuming a gradual recovery in the motors market in the second half, we expect core markets revenue growth to be low double-digit," Adevinta said in its earnings report.

The company also announced it plans to divest its operations in Australia and South Africa next year.

($1 = 0.8920 euros)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY SCHA

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular