Adevinta Q1 profit beats forecast as margins rise
OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - Norway's Adevinta ADEA.OL, the world's largest classified ads company, posted on Tuesday a higher-than-expected first-quarter core profit, boosted by rising earnings margins, and maintained its overall targets for the year.
The group reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 137 million euros ($146.1 million), up from 136 million a year-ago, while analysts on average had expected 120 million, Refinitiv data showed.
($1 = 0.9378 euros)
