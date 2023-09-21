Adevinta Confirms Takeover Proposal From Permira - Blackstone Consortium; EBay Says No Comments

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Adevinta confirmed that it has received a non-binding indicative proposal from a consortium led by Permira and Blackstone regarding a potential offer for all shares of the company.

Adevinta noted that eBay and Schibsted, who have expressed their support for the proposal, would retain part of their current shareholding in the company.

The discussions are at an early stage and there can be no certainty as to whether a final offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any offer, Adevinta said in a statement.

Responding to Adevinta Comments, eBay said that it has no further comments to add.

