Adevinta confirms acquisition proposal from Blackstone-Permira consortium

September 21, 2023 — 07:04 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Sept 21 (Reuters) - EBay-backed online classifieds group Adevinta ADEA.OL said on Thursday it has received a proposal from a consortium led by Permira and Blackstone BX.N regarding a potential offer to acquire the company.

The discussions are at an early stage and there can be no certainty as to whether a final offer will be made, Oslo-based Adevinta said.

Bloomberg News, which had earlier reported on the potential acquisition, said the consortium was studying a possible deal to take Adevinta private.

Adevinta did not disclose financial details of the proposal.

Norwegian media group Schibsted SCHA.OL, a major Adevinta shareholder, and eBay EBAY.O expressed their support for the proposal and will retain part of their current stake, Adevinta said.

EBay in 2021 sold part of its stake in Adevinta to Permira for $2.25 billion.

Blackstone and Permira declined to comment.

