Adevinta ASA Takeover Offer Completed Successfully

Adevinta ASA (ADEVF) has released an update.

Aurelia Bidco Norway AS has successfully completed its voluntary offer for Adevinta ASA shares, with settlement made at NOK 115 per share in cash or depository receipts. eBay International Holding GmbH has adjusted its Share Contribution, leading to a higher number of Cash Shares sold. The Offeror now holds approximately 94.79% of Adevinta’s share capital and will soon initiate a compulsory acquisition for the remaining shares.

For further insights into ADEVF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.