Adevinta ASA (ADEVF) Price Target Increased by 18.69% to 10.87

The average one-year price target for Adevinta ASA (OTCPK:ADEVF) has been revised to 10.87 / share. This is an increase of 18.69% from the prior estimate of 9.16 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.66 to a high of 11.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.55% from the latest reported closing price of 10.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adevinta ASA. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADEVF is 0.15%, an increase of 71.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.24% to 34,875K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 10,056K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,708K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,664K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEVF by 33.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,187K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEVF by 57.78% over the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,123K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,618K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEVF by 32.87% over the last quarter.

