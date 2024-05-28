Adevinta ASA Achieves Solid Growth in Early 2024

Adevinta ASA (ADEVF) has released an update.

Adevinta ASA reports a robust start to 2024 with an 11% increase in total revenues and a 14% rise in EBITDA year-on-year, boasting strong growth in its EU5 markets despite a challenging economic climate. Key growth drivers include a 16% surge in online classifieds and a notable 31% uptick in transactional revenues, while advertising revenues saw a 6% decline. The company’s strategic focus on Mobility, Real Estate, and transactional businesses continues to fuel its growth, underpinned by solid financial performance and a commitment to sustainable commerce.

For further insights into ADEVF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.