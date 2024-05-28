News & Insights

Stocks
ADEVF

Adevinta ASA Achieves Solid Growth in Early 2024

May 28, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adevinta ASA (ADEVF) has released an update.

Adevinta ASA reports a robust start to 2024 with an 11% increase in total revenues and a 14% rise in EBITDA year-on-year, boasting strong growth in its EU5 markets despite a challenging economic climate. Key growth drivers include a 16% surge in online classifieds and a notable 31% uptick in transactional revenues, while advertising revenues saw a 6% decline. The company’s strategic focus on Mobility, Real Estate, and transactional businesses continues to fuel its growth, underpinned by solid financial performance and a commitment to sustainable commerce.

For further insights into ADEVF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADEVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.